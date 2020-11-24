The Kaufman Lady Lion Cross Country Team celebrates with their third-place trophy that they won at the 2020 UIL State Cross Country Meet on Nov. 24 in Round Rock.
From left to right are Assistant Coach Angela Dees, Sophomore Madison Thurston, Freshman Barbara Ruiz, Senior Alondra Campa, Senior Ellie Galan, Junior Sloan Wilson, Senior Jaira Garcia, Sophomore Joselyne Sanchez, and Head Coach Denver Stone.
The Herald will have coverage of the race in the Dec. 3 edition.
