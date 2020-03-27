Just before the first two Covid-19 cases were reported in Kaufman County on March 24, members of the county commissioners court discussed social distancing and infection rates with Dr. Ben Brashear, the county health officer.
Terry Barber, one of the commissioners, asked why Covid-19 is more dangerous than other viruses, such as the flu.
Brashear said the coronavirus is not new, but this strain, Covid-19, is unique and had not been observed before in the human population until it appeared in Wuhan, China.
While the influenza virus is also contagious, hundreds of millions of cases have been observed over centuries, so medical professionals know how to deal with many strains of the flu. Also, most versions of the flu pass from one person to one person, or less than one person, he explained. That means the flu typically has an infectivity number of one or less than one. In the early stages of Covid-19, the rate of infectivity is about three or four, so the number of transmissions doubles, then that number doubles, and so on.
Also, the number of fatalities per infection appear to be much higher. For flu, that rate is generally less than one percent. Rates of fatality per Covid-19 infection in South Korea, China and Italy have ranged from 3% to 4%, but it’s hard to know for sure because there hasn’t been enough testing, and the number of cases also is being measured.
“We hope to never get to those numbers,” Brashear said of the infection and fatality rates. “We don’t know how quickly we can reign in that infectivity number. “
Commissioner Skeet Phillips asked what would happen this summer, which is when viruses typically don’t spread as much.
Brashear answered one of the major reasons there are fewer flu cases in the summer is because people aren’t as close together, so there’s less infectivity. That’s why doctors are encouraging social distancing now, “so we can make a dent,” in the rates of transmission, he explained.
Proactive measures include staying away from other people and washing hands frequently throughout the day. “Dozens and dozens and dozens of times a day,” he urged.
Kaufman County has one hospital with 91 beds. As Brashear explained, however, a more important gauge of readiness is the staffing at the hospital. Having 91 patients at Texas Health Presbyterian in Kaufman “would require an increase in equipment, supplies and staffing above our current levels,” Brashear wrote in an email. “And across the metroplex and all of Texas and the U.S., all three of those are in limited supply.”
That is why he is promoting handwashing, he explained, to try to prevent people from getting sick and requiring hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.