Kaufman County had a general turnout overall with some Precinct 2, Precinct 22, and Precinct 28 having 20 to 30 percent turnout (the highest between all precincts). Out of the 88,806 registered voters in Kaufman County, almost 11 percent voted in the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections. With counts at the time of press, more residents of Kaufman County voted in the Democratic and Republican Primary Election than they did in the Constitutional Amendments and Joint Election. Unofficial results for the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections as of 9:30 p.m. on March 1 are listed below:
Democratic Primary:
Federal:
Dem. U.S. Representative, District 5- Tartisha Hill 52.52 percent, Kathleen Cordelia Bailey 47.48 percent
Dem. Governor- Beto O’Rourke 92.96 percent, Michael Cooper 2.86 percent, Joy Diaz 2.28 percent, Rich Wakeland 1.21 percent, Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez .70 percent.
Dem. Lieutenant Governor- Carla Bailey 38.34 percent, Mike Collier 34.53 percent, Michelle Beckley 27.12 percent.
Dem. Attorney General- Lee Merritt 32.62 percent, Rochelle Mercedes Garza 30.40 percent, Joe Jaworski 17.11 percent, Mike Fields 13.69 percent, S. ‘TBONE’ Raynor 6.17 percent.
Dem. Comptroller of Public Accounts- Janet T. Dudding 37.67 percent, Angel Luis Vega 33.29 percent, Tim Mahoney 29.04 percent.
Dem. Comm. General Land Office- Sandragrace Martinez 29.74 percent, Michael Lange 27.95 percent, Jinny Such 22.84 percent, Jay Kleberg 19.74 percent.
Dem. Commissioner of Agriculture- Susan Hayes 82.63 percent, Ed Ireson 17.37 percent.
Dem. Railroad Commissioner- Luke Warford 100 percent.
Dem. Justice, Supreme Court. PI 3- Erin A Nowell- 100 percent
Dem. Justice, Supreme Court, PI 5- Amanda Reichek
Dem. Justice, Supreme Court, PI 9- Julia Maldonado 100 percent.
Dem. Judge, Ct of Criminal App, PI 5- Dana Huffman 100 percent.
Dem. Judge, Ct of Criminal App, PI 6- Robert Johnson 100 percent.
Dem. State Senator, Dist. 2- Prince S Giadolor 100 percent.
Dem. Justice, 5th Ct of App Dist, PI 4- Maricela Moore 100 percent.
Dem. Justice, Ct of App Dist, PI 7- Nancy Kennedy 100 percent.
County:
Dem. County Chair- Sarah Whitaker 100 percent.
Republican Primary:
Federal:
Rep. U.S. Rep, Districtt 5- Lance Gooden 100 percent.
State:
Rep. Governor- Greg Abbott 71.27 percent, Don Huffines 12 percent, Allen B. West 9.39 percent, Chad Prather 3.09 percent, Rick Perry 2.41 percent, Kandy Kaye Horn .87 percent, Danny Harrison .50 percent, Paul Belew .46 percent.
Rep. Lieutenant Governor- Dan Patrick 80.87 percent, Trayce Bradford 6.55 percent, Daniel Miller 4.38 percent, Zach Vance 4.13 percent, Aaron Sorrells 2.60 percent, Todd M. Bullis 1.48 percent.
Rep. Attorney General- Ken Paxton 47.30 percent, George P. Bush 25.60 percent, Eva Guzman 16.21 percent, Louie Gohmert 10.89 percent.
Rep. Comptroller of Public Accounts- Glenn Hegar 83.95 percent, Mark V. Goloby 16.05 percent.
Rep. Comm General Land Office- Dawn Buckingham 49.79 percent, Tim Westley 20.19 percent, Don W. Minton 8.45 percent, Jon Spiers 7.36 percent, Victor Avila 5.09 percent, Weston Martinez 5.05 percent, Rufus Lopez 2.43 percent, Ben Armenta 1.65 percent.
Rep. Commissioner of Agriculture- Sid Miller 69.02 percent, James White 20.35 percent, Carey A. Council 10.64 percent.
Rep. Railroad Commissioner- Wayne Christian 48.22 percent, Tom Slocum Jr 18.55 percent, Sarah Stogner 13.25 percent, Marvin ‘Sarge’ Summers 10.15 percent, Dawayne Tipton 9.83 percent.
Rep. Justice, Supreme Court, PI 3- Debra Lehrmann 100 percent.
Rep. Justice, Supreme Court, PI 5- Rebeca Huddle 100 percent.
Rep. Justice, Supreme Court, PI 9- David J. Schenck 58.27 percent, Evan Your 41.73 percent.
Rep. Judge, Ct. of Criminal App, PI 2- Mary Lou Keel 100 percent.
Rep. Judge, Ct of Criminal App, PI 5- Scott Walker 66.59 percent, Clint Morgan 33.41 percent.
Rep. Judge, Ct of Criminal App, PI 6- Jesse F. McClure III 100 percent.
Rep. Member, State BoE, Dist. 9- Keven M. Ellis 100 percent.
Rep. State Senator, Distilled. 2- Bob Hall 100 percent.
Rep. State Representative, Dist. 4- Keith Bell 100 percent.
Rep. Justice, 5th Ct of App Dist, PI 4- Emily A. Miskel 100 percent.
Rep. Justice, 5th Ct of App Dist, PI 7- Kristina Williams 100 percent.
Rep. Dist Judge, 86th Judicial Dist- Casey Blair 100 percent.
Rep. Criminal District Attorney Kaufman County- Erleigh Norville Wiley 64.97 percent, Rober ‘Rob’ Farquharson 35.03 percent.
County:
Rep. County Judge- Jakie Allen 100 percent.
Rep. Judge, County Court at Law No.1- Tracy Booker Gray 100 percent.
Rep. Judge, County Court at Law No. 2- Bobby Rich 100 percent.
Rep. District Clerk- Rhonda Hughey 100 percent.
Rep. County Clerk- Laura A. Hughes 100 percent.
Rep. County Treasurer- Chuck Mohnkern 100 percent.
Rep. County Surveyor- Greg Sjerven 100 percent.
Rep. County Commissioner Pct. 2- Skeet Phillips 80.97 percent, Robby Keenan 19.03 percent.
Rep. County Commissioner Pct. 4- Tommy Moore 46.22 percent, Ken Cates 34.91 percent, David Archer 18.87 percent.
Rep. JOP Pct 1- Mary A. Bardin 100 percent.
Rep. JOP Pct 2- Amy M. Tarno 100 percent.
Rep. JOP Pct 3- Rhitt Jackson 100 percent
Rep. JOP Pct 4- Johnny Adams 100 percent.
Rep. County Chair- Coby Prichett 65.94 percent, Marty Reid 34.06 percent.
Propositions:
Rep. Proposition 1- Yes 93.84 percent, No 6.16 percent.
Rep. Proposition 2- Yes 83.10 percent, No 16.90 percent.
Rep. Proposition 3- Yes 88.12 percent, No 11.88 percent.
Rep. Proposition 4- Yes 92.03 percent, No 7.97 percent.
Rep. Proposition 5- Yes 86.62 percent, No 13.38 percent.
Rep. Proposition 6- Yes 83.70 percent, No 16.30 percent.
Rep. Proposition 7- Yes 96.50 percent, No 3.50 percent.
Rep. Proposition 8- Yes 94.35 percent. No 5.65 percent.
Rep. Proposition 9- Yes 88.42 percent, No 11.58 percent.
Rep. Proposition 10- Yes 94.51 percent, No 5.49 percent.
