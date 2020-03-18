Three to five inches of rain have fallen across much of North Texas during the past few days. Additional widespread rainfall accumulations of two to four inches are likely through Thursday evening, according to the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service, which issued a flash flood watch at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
More rain in excess of six inches will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Flash flooding may occur in urban areas, and in areas with poor drainage. Heavy rainfall may also cause rapid rises on creeks, streams, and rivers. The flash flood watch is in effect through 7 p.m. on Thursday.
More showers are likely today before 2 p.m., decreasing to a 30% chance of thunderstorms tonight. Today’s high should reach 77, with a low tonight of 67. Thursday has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 79 and low of 50. Friday has a 50% chance or showers, decreasing to a 20% chance on Saturday. More rain is possible on Sunday, but some partly sunny skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
