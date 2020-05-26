Mary Lee Angerstein

Mary Lee (Dickerson) Angerstein was born in Strawn, Texas to parents Elza and Clara (Holmes) Dickerson on June 21, 1924 and passed from this life to the next on May 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Scurry, Texas. Mary was a sassy and independent woman who was a strong tower and major influence on those who adored her and witnessed how she handled good times and adversity. She raised five children, with God's help, who grew to be honest, hard-working, unselfish and compassionate people. She taught them to love the Lord, as her faith was the most important part of her life. She was a praying woman and the rock and glue in her family, who she loved unconditionally. Mary loved singing and was part of her church's choir. She lived a simple life and was happy and satisfied with whatever God gave her. She was giving and generous and if she saw anyone with a need, she would do her best to help. She was a caretaker by heart and by choice. Later in life, she became a tirelessly compassionate caretaker of elderly patients who were sick and dying. Mary was one of the original members of the First Baptist Church of Gray's Prairie, which was founded in the mid 1980s. She loved her church and the people there and served unselfishly. She taught Sunday school, cleaned the church, and was part of the choir along with any other task that needed to be done. Mary's family called her the “Bounceback Queen” because there were several times her health failed her, but she would always unexpectedly come back with tenacity. She was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as her sisters and many friends. Although Mary will be greatly missed by those who held her close to their hearts, her amazing legacy will live on, grounded in the faith she so abundantly passed on.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Elza and Clara Dickerson, sister Clara Reither, son David Angerstein, son Michael Angerstein, and grandson Chris Hilton.
She is survived by her sister, Bettie Day, her son Linnie Angerstein and wife Hattie of Grapeland, Paul Angerstein and wife Joyce of Scurry, daughter Bettie Miller and husband Jimmy of Scurry, daughter Mary Ann Hilton of Scurry, grandchildren; Samuel Angerstein, Mark Angerstein, Faith Miller, Lemuel Angerstein, Gailand Angerstein, Warren Angerstein, Kathy Poovey, Karen Miller, David Miller, Wendy Hilton, great- grandchildren; Tristan Smith, Jaycie Smith, Noah Smith, John Angerstein, Sharon Mallette, James Angerstein, Jeremiah Angerstein, Sarah Mallette, Brandon Angerstein, David Miller, Wesley Miller, Ester Miller, Daniel Miller, Charity Miller, Joshua Angerstein, Jonah Angerstein, Jesse Angerstein, Christopher Angerstein, Alyssa Crawford, Jennifer Angerstein, Michael Angerstein, Brianna Angerstein, Beau Angerstein, Crystal Harris, Chris Poovey, Trisha Shaw, Allisyn Miller, Raegyn Miller, 26 great-great grandchildren, and many more family members and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.