Timothy McMahon has been named one of the three state finalists for Texas mathematics in the The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The PAEMST are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for kindergarten trough 12th grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The awards were established by Congress in 1983. The President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.
Awards are given to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, or the U.S. territories as a group (American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands).
The award recognizes those teachers have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Since the program's inception, more than 5,000 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession.
Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the Nation's teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
McMahon was nominated by Hope Campbell and Gavin Eastep during the 2020-2021 school year. McMahon completed his application process of submitting the three sections: administrative, narrative, and video.
He was required to turn in basic information such as verification of employment, letters of recommendation, and his resume. McMahon also had to submit his written narrative that addressed the Five Dimensions of Outstanding Teaching as well as additional references and materials. The last part of his application process was submitting a classroom video of McMahon going over a lesson plan.
Since being selected as a state finalist, McMahon’s applications has now been sent to the National Science Foundation for additional review. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy will announce the awardees.
The recipients of the award will receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a paid trip to Washington, D.C., and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Congratulations to McMahon for this outstanding achievement!
