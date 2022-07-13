Kaufman High School Principal, Jeff Roberts was recently named “TASSP-Region 10 High School Principal of the Year.”
Roberts joined the Kaufman ISD Lion family in the 2021-2022 school year after serving as an assistant principal for Lovejoy High School. Prior to assuming an administrative position, Roberts served primarily as a softball coach for 11 years.
Principals of the Year for the state will be named in the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, Dr. Roberts has also been named to the Academic Excellence Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.