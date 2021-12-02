Mary Alice Henson, 86, of Kaufman, Tx passed away in Kaufman on November 26, 2021. Mary was born on September 15, 1935 in Benton, Louisiana to Archie and Jessie Lorene (Wilkins) Crawford. She married William Earl Henson July 3, 1954. Mary was a devout Christian and always kept her faith. She was a Godly woman that loved all of her family and her First Missionary Baptist Church family. She came from a large family. She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Jessie Lorene (Wilkins) Crawford, her husband William Earl Henson, a son William Eugene Henson, a grandchild Bobby Toland, and a son-in-law Windell Toland and two brothers Archie Crawford & Jesse Crawford . She is survived by her Sons: Thomas Henson of Harrison, Arkansas, Steve Henson and wife Bonita of Kaufman, Daughters: Jessie Long and Damian Miller of Harrison, Arkansas, Cynthia Toland of Campbell, Texas, Brothers: William Crawford, James Crawford, Arthur Crawford, Johnny Crawford, Everett Crawford, Sisters: Thelma Williams and Joe Ann Rabon, sister-in laws Sandy Crawford and Velva Crawford Grandchildren: Sherry Eudy (Gary), Billy Jack Singleton, Chris Toland (Wednesday), Jackie Eugene Long (Risa), Windy Adams (Mike), James Catravas (Sandy), Great-Grandchildren: Makayla Eudy, Timothy Toland, Madison Toland, Vera Toland, Shyanne Eudy, Autumn Reynolds, Jon Micheal Adams, Rebecca Adams, Lucas Catravas, Logan Catravas, Great-Great Grandchild: Freya Reynolds.
