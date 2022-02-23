At Commissioners’ Court on Feb. 15, many items were listed on the agenda to be discussed.
First up was the consent agenda: Discuss/consider accepting Commissioners’ Court meeting minutes for Feb. 8, approving deputation of Brianna Glasgow for Deputy Clerk, Kaufman County Clerk’s Office, and accepting Star Transit Ridership Reports.
Next up was Constable Johnson; discuss/approve accepting the donation to Kaufman County Precinct #2 Constable’s Office of three 2021 Ford Utility Equipped Patrol Vehicles from Kaufman County MUD 5 and discuss/approve accepting the donation to Kaufman County Precinct #2 Constable’s Office of one Ford Utility Equipped Patrol Vehicles from Windmill Farm Home Owners Association.
Following Johnson was Sheriff Beavers; discuss/consider accepting the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office racial profiling report and approval of MOU between Kaufman County and MDLab for Covid testing at the jail.
Brenda Samples; present/accept the tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for January 2022.
Judge Richards; Discuss/consider exiting regular meeting and enter public hearing.
Public hearing: received input from the public regarding not allowing thru trucks and placing “No Thru Trucks” signs on County Road 155, in the unincorporated area of Kaufman County Precinct 4.
Judge Richards; discuss/consider exiting public hearing and enter back into regular meeting.
Judge Richards; Discuss/consider approving order not allowing thru trucks and placing “No Thru Trucks” signs on County Road 155, in the unincorporated area of Kaufman County Precinct 4.
Commissioner Hunt; Discuss/consider approving the Interlocal Cooperation contract with the City of Oak Grove for the patching of County Road 152 and 158.
Raylan Smith; Discuss and consider approval of resolution authorizing use of the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and corresponding Interlocal Agreement between Kaufman County and NCPA; purchase of a new 2018 Duratech TC-12 chipper in the amount of $56,500, from IDS; utilizing Buy-Board Contract #599-19 for Precinct #1.
The Commissioners’ Court then went into Executive Session.
