County Judge Hal Richards announced on April 9 that there are 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Kaufman County, according to county officials. The locations in which the newest cases were discovered were not released.
Kaufman County increases to 24 confirmed cases of Coronavirus
- Herald Staff report
