The Kaufman City Council held their monthly meeting on April 25 at City Hall. The first item of order was the appointment to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed Chief of Police, Les Edwards.
Following the oath of office, two proclamations were read. The first proclamation was for Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.
The following proclamation was read by Mayor Jeff Jordan:
Whereas, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) reminds all road users the May marks Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month; and
Whereas, motorists are reminded of the seasonal return of motorcycle enthusiasts to our Texas roads and highways; and
Whereas, due to their smaller size, motorcycles may easily be overlooked in the traffic flow, and motorists are encouraged to always be aware of motorcycles at intersections, when performing lane changes, or when passing other vehicles; and
Whereas, motorcyclists should always operate their motorcycles in a defensive manner and within the rules of the road; and
Whereas, motorcyclists ask that motorists get in the habit of looking for motorcycles as they drive, both during Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month and throughout the entire riding season.
Now, therefore, I, Jeff Jordan, Mayor of the City of Kaufman, do hereby proclaim the month of May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.
The next proclamation read was for the GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman Day. The following proclamation was read by Jordan:
Whereas, the Clover Club of Kaufman was founded in 1897 and became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC), which is an international women’s organizations dedicated to the community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer services, in 1903; and
Whereas, the members are community leaders who work locally to create community change through Arts and Culture, Environment, Education and Libraries, Civic Engagement and outreach, health and wellness; and
Whereas, the club enriches the lives of members through education, training, and leadership opportunities so that Clover Club club women are well-rounded and fully prepared to identify and work on the issues in all areas of their lives; and
Whereas, the GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman has provided women with tools, resources, networking opportunities, and guidance to enhance the lives of other in their local communities; and
Whereas, the GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman’s theme is Making a Difference for Members and Community.
Now, therefore, I, Jeff Jordan, Mayor of the City of Kaufman, and on behalf of the Kaufman City Council, do hereby proclaim May 12, 2022 as GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman Day.
Following the proclamations, the regular meeting took place with presentation/action items, consent agenda, public hearing, discussion/action items, announcements and reports from the City Manager, Mike Slye, then the council went into and executive session. For more details on the April 25 meeting, visit https://www.kaufmantx.org/2160/Agendas-Minutes and select the City Council Meeting for April 25.
