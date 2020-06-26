Robert R. Coy Jr. turned himself into the Kaufman Police department on Thursday, June 25, for his connection in the shooting that occurred on Edgar Street and First North Street in Kaufman on Saturday, June 20. Coy has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Though this is the second arrest made in relation to the incident, the Kaufman Police state the case is still active, and suspects are still at large. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them, saying “Anyone with any information, any video of the event, or home video in the area that might have evidence to help us in this case, please contact the Kaufman Police Department’s C.I.D unit at 972-932-3094.”
