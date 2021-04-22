Family and friends of Ross Anthony Scott testified that he was a kind man who enjoyed hunting and fishing and went out of his way to care for his family and friends.
The jury in his first-degree felony murder trial gave him a long sentence anyway.
Scott, who was found guilty Tuesday of murder in the 2018 slaying of Henry Snider Jr., was sentenced to 99 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Scott was sentenced on April 21 at the end of a three-day trial at the Kaufman County Courthouse. Snider was a homeless man who came to Scott’s home with him on the night of Feb. 18, 2018.
Investigators found a bloody paddle at Scott’s home that night after his girlfriend left the house and called police to report Snider’s killing.
The first part of the sentencing phase this week addressed a previous assault charge against Scott.
Wendy Oliver, Scott’s girlfriend at the time of the killing, took the stand first during the sentencing phase. She confirmed Scott was out on bond with an ankle monitor from a 2017 case that involved Rhonda Worsham, a former girlfriend who arrived at Scott’s house with drugs, and he asked her to leave. She later came back to the house with other people. Worsham claimed Scott attacked her with a machete, hitting her vehicle as well. She then left to seek medical care at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.
The next testimony came from Officer Waylan Chamberlain of Precinct 4 of the Kaufman County Constable Office. He responded to a call at the hospital, finding Worsham’s vehicle parked under the ambulance awning. The vehicle had damage to the driver’s door, and blood was on the exterior and inside the vehicle.
Inside the hospital, Worsham had severe lacerations to the left side of her body. She stated that Scott took a machete from his truck and struck her.
Chamberlain testified that he and other Kaufman County deputies went to Scott’s house on County Road 4094 in Scurry to arrest him. Scott was not home but the officers observed tire markings on the yard and a machete laying in the yard with what appeared to be fresh blood on it. The deputies got a tip that Scott was at his mother’s house approximately two miles away. When they arrived there, Scott was asleep on the couch and had blood on his hands, pants and boots. His hands had fresh lacerations that were bleeding.
Defense attorney J. Daniel Oliphant asked Deputy Chamberlain if he knew the condition of Worsham’s vehicle prior to her arrival at the hospital.
"No," Chamberlain replied. He also stated his office did not perform tire comparisons to the tracks in Scott’s front yard and he was not sure if Scott’s bloody clothes had been sent to the lab for testing. Chamberlain said Worsham’s injuries appeared to be defensive injuries.
The next four speakers all gave character witness statements similar to one another. They have all been longtime neighbors of Scott, most since he had moved to Scurry with his family when he has 12 years old. They each said Scott was very caring, helpful and willing to do anything for anyone. He loves to fish and hunt.
The seventh witness was Scott’s uncle, John Bankston. He stated he has never known Scott to get angry. “There is no better person than Ross,” Bankston said.
Family friend Paula Venner also spoke on Scott’s behalf. She said her father and Scott’s father were best friends, and her dad would call on Ross anytime he needed someone to help. He became a mentor Scott and called him “the son he never had,” Venner said.
Scott’s brother-in-law of 26 years, Michael Casey, said he was close to him and they had vacationed together with their families.
“There is not one person I would rather have on my side than Ross,” Casey said.
Shana Casey, Scott’s younger sister, said he is a protective brother and a compassionate, good person who took care of his mother.
The final witness to take the stand was his mother, Leona “Lee” Scott. She said Scott is a friendly person who was never in trouble while growing up. She said she had only seen Ross mad about three times in his life.
“You would have to physically hurt Ross to get him to defend himself,” she said. She talked about how Ross would come to her home and take care of her. He became a carpenter by trade, from learning from his dad.
Scott did not take the stand, either in his defense during the trial, or during the sentencing phase. After about two hours of deliberation, the jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.