The announcement from the Red Cross and other blood suppliers that the blood supply is getting low is hitting close to home.
Cancer patients require a steady blood supply for their surgeries and other treatments.
I finished my treatment four years ago, so I’m lucky, but there are folks still needing treatment today, of course. And even with a pandemic, there are still car wrecks and gunshot wounds and all kinds of catastrophes that require blood donations.
The Red Cross is holding a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at Faith Fellowship Church of the Nazarene at 1104 Griffith Ave. in Terrell. Registration is online at RedCrossBlood.org with code FFCOTN
With so many schools, businesses and events closed for now, there are fewer places for people to donate. With a blood drive, appointments can be limited, and beds spaced out, so there won’t be contact with other donors.
If you’re healthy, please consider making an appointment today. The Red Cross site also lists upcoming drives in Mesquite, Ennis and Garland. And heck, many folks don’t have anything better to do right now anyway!
•••
On another note, we are still doing our best to get you the news as quickly as we can, both in the paper and our online editions. Of course, some of our advertisers are having to cut back right now. I get that – I used to own my own small business, and I know these are difficult times.
If you value local journalism, I ask that those of you who can, please consider subscribing to the Kaufman Herald. That way, we can keep producing your local newspaper.
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.