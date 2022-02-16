James Louis Trail was born November 14, 1928 in Kaufman, TX to Scott Henry Trail and Essie Lee Beckworth. He died peacefully in his sleep at age 93 on February 4th, 2022 at Park Senior Villas in Goodyear, AZ.
Jim lived in Avondale for 36 years where he retired after many successful years in the meat packing industry. In Arizona, he was Vice President of Sales for Sun Land Beef, and prior to that he was a VP for National Beef in Kansas, American Beef and Missouri Beef in Texas.
Jim was raised on the family farm and attended Kaufman High School. Later he graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Animal Husbandry in 1954. He also served as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve until 1960. In 1957, he married Priscilla Ann Kendrick and they were married over 53 years until she passed in 2010.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark and Ken Trail, two grandchildren, Leah and husband Michael, and Allie and husband David, and two great grandchildren, Barry and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents Scott and Essie (Becky), wife Priscilla, sister Mary Jane Kiser, and three brothers, Melvin, Newt and Scott.
His interests and hobbies included sports, reading, watching old westerns and playing poker at the casino. He served as his wife’s caregiver for over 25 years with Anne Jacobson, and Anne also cared for Jim until the end. He was a generous man, always giving to his family and friends, and he was a one-of-a-kind dad.
Gone, but not forgotten.
