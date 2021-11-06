Unofficial results as of 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 showed that voter turnout for Kaufman County residents was at an all time low during the Constitutional Amendments and Joint Election. In the past, numbers were larger than what the polls received this year.
The State of Texas proposed eight constitutional amendments, the unofficial results for each proposition from Kaufman County are as follows:
Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
81.22% of the votes were for Proposition 1 while 18.78% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
As written, the Texas Constitution gives cities and towns the power to issue such bonds or notes, but counties are not granted similar authority.
59.81% of the votes were for Proposition 2 while 40.19% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 3: “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, executive orders issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) limited the number of people who could be at most indoor public gatherings, including religious services. Under this proposed amendment, religious organizations would be exempt from any orders, proclamations or rules that limit capacity.
“If it’s gone through two-thirds of both houses, these things are highly consensual things and people can’t imagine restricting religious liberty these days, so I think that’s going to pass quite easily,” Elkins said.
71.50% of the votes were for Proposition 3 while 28.50% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 4: “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
The eligibility requirements the amendment would add, among other things, that a person is licensed to practice law in Texas and that they live in Texas at the time of election. The amendment would also change requirements to be eligible to be appointed to a position.
62.43% of the votes were for Proposition 4 while 37.57% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 5: “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct can only accept complaints or reports on people who hold judicial office. Proposition 5 would expand that oversight to includes candidates for judicial office.
62.57% of the votes were for Proposition 5 while 37.43% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 6: “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who live in assisted living or nursing facilities were barred from having visitors of any kind for months. Proposition 6 would allow a family to designate one caregiver who could not be prohibited from visiting the facility.
“Everybody’s on board with that. There have been some constraints with elderly, and again this partly a pandemic thing, access to the elderly and some actually dying without seeing their closest friends and relatives at the end,” Elkins said. “The idea that a designated caregiver wouldn’t be able to get in to see somebody in one of these facilities just strikes people as heartless.” 87.56% of the votes were for Proposition 6 while 12.44% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 7: “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.” 90.03% of the votes were for Proposition 7 while 9.97% of the votes were against it.
Proposition 8: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the constitution as written “provides a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services who is killed in action, but the current exemption does not include members of the military who die during their service due to injuries sustained that are not combat-related.” 89.19% of the votes were for Proposition 8 while 10.81% of the votes were against it.
Cities and towns/school districts/other districts proposition and bond results are as follows:
City of Mesquite General Election for the purpose of electing Mayor:
Dan Aleman received 66.67% of the votes against Ron Ward who received only 33.33% of the votes.
City of Mesquite Council Member Districts 6:
Debbie Anderson received 66.67% of the votes against Brandon Murden who received only 33.33% of the votes.
City of Mesquite Special Election for Proposition A:
57.14% of the votes were for the special election proposition and 42.86% of the votes were against the proposition.
Town of Poetry for the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Town of Poetry, Texas at the rate of two percent to provide revenue for street maintenance and repair of municipal streets:
75% of the votes were for the proposition for the Town of Poetry and 25% of the votes were against the proposition.
Rockwall Independent School District Special Bond Election Proposition A:
62.50% of the votes were for the special bond election proposition A and 37.50% of the votes were against the proposition.
Rockwall Independent School District Special Bond Election Proposition B:
50% of the votes were for the special bond election proposition B and 50% of the votes were against the proposition.
Scurry-Rosser Independent School District Bond Election Proposition A:
23.64% of the votes were for the bond election proposition A and 76.36% of the votes were against the proposition.
Becker-Jiba Special Utility District General Election for Board of Directors:
Beverly Curtis holds 33.33% of the votes while Ronnie Davis holds 24.24%, Robert Shiels holds 22.73%, and Kirsten Cusic holds 19.70% of the votes.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Confirmation Election Proposition A:
100% of the votes were for proposition A and 0% were against it.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Supervisors Election:
Candidates Dave Arrington, Bill King, and Joshua Heathcote each held 33.33% of the votes.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Confirmation Election Proposition B:
100% of the votes were for proposition B and 0% were against it.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Confirmation Election Proposition C:
100% of the votes were for proposition C and 0% were against it.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Confirmation Election Proposition D:
100% of the votes were for proposition D and 0% were against it.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Confirmation Election Proposition E:
100% of the votes were for proposition E and 0% were against it.
Fresh Water Service District 7B Confirmation Election Proposition F:
100% of the votes were for proposition F and 0% were against it.
City of Post Oak Special Election to fill a Vacancy for City Council Member
60% of the votes were for Billy Ray McMahan Jr. and 40% of the votes were for Chris Cox.
Kaufman County Special Assistance District 3A Special Election and imposition of a Sales Tax:
50% of the votes were for the imposition of a Sales Tax and 50% of the votes were against the imposition.
Gastonia-Scurry Special Utility District for Board of Directors:
Jeremy Rhodes received 70.13% of the votes while Ernest H (Ernie) Martzen received 29.87% of the votes.
