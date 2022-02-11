Investigators with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a fourth suspect in the September 2021 shooting death of Desmond Smith, 19, of Forney. A charge of capital murder was placed on James William Dipple, 20 of Dallas on Feb. 2, is currently held in the Denton County Jail on an unrelated charge of murder. Dipple's bond for the charge of capital murder has been set at $1,000,000.
The Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office has indicted three other suspects for murder in this case; however, they will seek indictments for capital murder soon.
Isaiah Johnson, 19, of Cedar Hill and Denaja Mims, 19, of Mesquite are both being held on $1,000,000 bonds each. Zaccheaus Henderson, 19, of Dallas is being held on $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and $1,000 bond for an unrelated warrant.
All three suspects are in custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
