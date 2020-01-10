Weather service issues Tornado Watch for Friday afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the area Friday afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes this afternoon into the late evening. Anywhere from Gainesville to Mineral Wells to Comanche and eastward into East Texas will have the potential of hazardous weather conditions.
This includes the DFW Metroplex, I-35 corridor, and Waco/Temple/Killeen areas. Kaufman County is in the list of possibly affected area.
Kaufman School District is releasing bus students one hour early, and all other students can leave by 2:45. All after-school activities are cancelled, including high school basketball. Scurry-Rosser also has cancelled tonight's basketball games.
The rain is forecast to start this afternoon, with up to a half-inch of rain possible. Thunderstorms could arrive this afternoon and last into the evening, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible tonight. Large hail is possible. More rain is possible Saturday morning, then clearing up in the afternoon, with cold temperatures. Saturday will have a high of 46 and low of 30.
Batten down the hatches, folks!
