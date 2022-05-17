Kaufman’s Kathryn Tucker, Sabree Stubbs, and Daylon Dickerson as well as Scurry Rosser’s Atleigh Swann all competed in the prestigious UIL state track and field meet on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
It is quite an honor to qualify for and represent your high school at the UIL state track and field meet. Some of the best athletes in the history of track and field have competed at this meet. Some future U.S. Olympians that have competed at the UIL state track and field meet are Michael Carter Sr., (silver medalist in the shot put at the 1984 Olympics), Michael Johnson (multi-time Olympic gold medalist in the 200 meters, 400 meters, and 4 x 400 relay over three Olympics in 1992, 1996, and 2000/ former world record holder in the 200 meters and 400 meters), Marquise Goodwin (competed in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics), Bobby Morrow (multi-time Gold Medalist at the 1956 Olympics in the sprints), and Roy Martin (competed in the sprints at the 1988 Olympics).
Here are the results for Kaufman’s Tucker, Stubbs, Dickerson, and Scurry-Rosser’s Swann in the events that they competed in at the state meet:
Tucker: fifth place in the 3200 meters (11:16.68) and seventh place in the 1600 meters (5:17.88). Tucker’s finishing time in the 3200 meters race is a new KHS record.
Stubbs: ninth place in the discus (78’6”).
Dickerson: eighth place in the triple jump (43’11.5”).
Swann: eighth place in the high jump (5’2”).
