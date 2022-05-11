Christine Esperanza Fernandez achieved a perfect grade-point average for the 2021 fall semester at the University of North Texas.
In recognition of Fernandez’s outstanding academic work, her name was placed on the President's List. Only students who have earned a 4.0 grade-point average with a course load of 12 or more hours during the semester are awarded this distinction.
Congratulations to Fernandez on this achievement!
