Leading Easter worship is challenging enough on a regular Sunday.
Doing so when church members can’t gather in person could be doubly difficult, but local clergy members say their online efforts are reaching larger audiences than ever. They’re also trying innovative ways to keep in touch with members of their churches during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Scurry is sharing its services on Facebook live, said Greg Thomas, interim pastor at the church. For members of the congregation who aren’t on Facebook, the church distributes DVD and CD recordings of services.
The cancellation of local services “really changed the way that we look at worship,” Thomas said, while the broadcasts and recordings can help people connect and not feel as isolated.
Like many churches, Mt. Olive has established a calling tree, where church elders and deacons call on members to check in and see how they’re doing.
Thomas said while times are challenging, he encourages everyone to realize this is a temporary situation.
“Keep looking up because the best is yet to come,” he said. “We’re going to weather through this. Keep looking up.”
First Christian Church in Kaufman is broadcasting its services on Youtube and also is creating a Great Prayers series of videos, introducing prayers the church has used for centuries, explained Pastor David Hunt. One recent service had 1,900 hits, Hunt said, noting that the online services reach a lot more people than a typical Sunday service in Kaufman. The prayers and sermons are available at www.firstchristiankaufman.org.
There are some low-tech ways of reaching out, as well. Volunteers from Our Merciful Saviour Church, the Episcopal congregation in Kaufman, are bringing biblical readings, along with communion wafers, to members’ homes. Churchgoers read the lessons at 10 a.m. Sunday, the usual service time.
First Baptist Church Kaufman is hosting Drive-In Worship at 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, with a Spanish service at 1 p.m. Members and visitors drive in to the church parking lot, keep their windows up, and listen to services on an FM signal, while watching Pastor Brent Gentzel and musicians on a nearby stage. More information is at www.fbckaufman.com
Local churches are using other forms of technology to reach their members, as well. Landmark Church of Christ has used a computer program, “Call ‘Em All,” for years, which provides recorded information about church activities, said Pastor Mike Williams.
He and a few staff and members of his church record services on Saturday that are posted to the church website on Sunday. One is for morning worship, the other is for Sunday night in-home devotions, and one is for Wednesday night services.
“It’s not the same as being there in person, but it’s the best we can do right now,” Williams said.
The services and devotions are available at www.landmarkchurchofchrist.com.
To encourage outreach to members of the community, about 30 members of the congregation are sewing face masks, which church members are taking to work at area medical laboratories and hospitals.
The church youth minister, Tyler Redman, also has been hosting activities on the church faceook page, such as a no-contact scavenger hunt, or a contest for creating how-to videos.
“It’s just a way to help keep us connected,” Williams said. “At least we can see people on videos!”
