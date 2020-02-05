City honors Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home

Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home is the January business of the month for the City of Kaufman. Shawn Parker said he is proud his family founded the funeral home, noting it was one of the first businesses to build in South Kaufman 22 years ago. The business appreciates the leadership of the City of Kaufman, he added.
Parker, second from right, received the award from Mike Slye of the City of Kaufman, Anne Glasscock of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation, and Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan.
