By Amy Fowler

The groundbreaking for Phase 2 of Georgetown at Kings Fort was held Friday, Oct. 2. Scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, Phase 2 will feature a 14.9 acre city park with walking trails, along with more homes next to the growing business park. Jim Meara and George Schuler have been the developers of the projects, with the first piece of land purchased for Kings Fort in 2000.“Jim Meara and George Schuler with Schuler Development have been committed to the city of Kaufman and we thank them for the impact they have made,” Mayor Jeff Jordan said on Friday. “Projects like this change the city’s budget and what we can do to better the city.”Meara thanked Kaufman County Commissioner Mike Hunt for playing a vital role in this development, as well. “Thank you Mike for all you and the city has done,” Meara said.The grand opening for Bloomfield Homes was held immediately after the groundbreaking.Meara and his team have built more than 10,000 homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but added they are not just building homes, they are building a communities. “If you drive through the Georgetown community, you can see how the homeowners are taking pride in their homes and yards,” a staff member said. “Building homes in small towns is a passion to Jim and his team. They want to build nice homes in small towns so parents can raise their children the way they grew up.”

