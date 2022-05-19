The Kaufman Brookshire’s celebrated their grand re-opening on May 13.
After the store got a remodel, city officials, Brookshire’s representatives and store employees, and former employees gathered inside the store for a ceremony to celebrate the remodel and years of service Brookshire’s has provided to the Kaufman community since 1971. The first store was originally located at Washington Square has since moved and serving from their current location at 2235 S. Washington Street.
Brad Brookshire, CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company was in attendance to the celebration. Brookshire addressed the attendees, “We appreciate the prayer, kind words, the Chamber, and the mayor. We are just excited to be here.”
Brookshire’s grandfather, Wood T. Brookshire started the Brookshire Grocery Company 94 years ago in Tyler, Texas. “We are still in business because we have great folks … we are very fortunate and very blessed. We just thank the great folks of Kaufman for their support for these many years. We look forward to serving Kaufman for years to come,” said Brookshire.
After the ceremony, all attendees went outside the building to conduct a ribbon cutting and to ride the enlarged motorized shopping cart around the store’s parking lot.
