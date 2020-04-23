There are now 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to a report released by the county on April 23.
The reported number of cases per area are:
Forney/Mesquite- 40
Terrell-8
Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point- 1
Kaufman- 2
Crandall/Combine/Heartland/ Talty- 4
Scurry/Rosser- 3
Kemp/Mabank- 0
Unknown- 0
35 males, and 23 females are currently confirmed to be infected with the virus.
34 people are presumed to have recovered thus far.
