The Melissa Cardinals’ high-octane offense pushed them past the Kaufman Lions by a count of 52-14 on Nov. 6.
With the victory, state ranked Melissa improves to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in District play. Kaufman falls to 3-7 and 3-3 respectively. This was the final regular season game for both teams.
It should be noted that Kaufman has clinched a playoff berth. The Lions are slated to play Wilmer Hutchins High School in the Class 4A Division I bi-district playoff round. This game is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium.
Last week, however, Melissa had too much firepower for Kaufman. The Cardinals were led by their junior quarterback Sam Fennegan as he completed 19 of 31 passes for 320 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Melissa also had a strong rushing attack in this game, ably manned by Ashton Mitchell-Johnson (4 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown) and Braeden Smith (13 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns). Their passing game was also explosive. The primary receivers in this game were Antonio Robinson (six receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown), Colton Wittwer (eight receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown), and Chanse Holiday (three receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown).
For Kaufman, their top offensive performers were Daylon Dickerson (seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown) and La’Damian Bailey (17 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown/8 of 19 passing for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception). Other Kaufman players who made some significant contributions in this game were Braxton Garmon (six carries for 28 yards) and Derek Clamon (2 of 3 passing for 35 yards/12 carries for 27 yards).
Defensively, notable efforts in this game for Kaufman were turned in by Kyndall Trudeau (2.5 tackles and one interception), Daylon Dickerson (five tackles), Darius McGee (4.5 tackles), Mason Ashton (four tackles), Carlos Ramirez (5.5 tackles), Isaiah Leija (seven tackles), Ulisses Yanez (four tackles), Kason Anderson (3.5 tackles and one sack), Jacob Nalls (four tackles), Brayson Gomez (six tackles), and Dillon King (four tackles).
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
Kaufman 7 7 0 0 14
Melissa 22 13 17 0 52
Game Stats
Kaufman Melissa
1st Downs 15 24
Rushing 43-105 32-192
Passing 155 359
Total 260 551
Individual Leaders for Kaufman
Rushing: La’ Damian Bailey 17 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Passing La’Damian Bailey 8 of 19 for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Derek Clamon 2 of 3 for 35 yards.
Receiving: Daylon Dickerson seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.
