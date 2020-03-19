Market Broiler

Reserve Grand – Stephanie Yanez, Kaufman 4H

Grand – Caden Fletcher, Scurry Rosser FFA

Market Lamb Show

South Down Breed Champion

Kolby Bruhn, Kaufman FFA

South Down Breed Reserve Champion

Wyatt Ruthart, Mabank FFA

Dorper Breed Champion

Alexis Ruthart, Mabank FFA

Dorper Breed Reserve Champion

Hailey Knight, 4-H

Medium Wool Breed Champion

Alexis Ruthart, Mabank FFA

Medium Wool Breed Reserve Champion

Maggie Sue Spencer, Kaufman FFA

County Bred Champion

Kolby Bruhn, Kaufman FFA

Breeder – Bruhn Club Lambs

County Bred Reserve Champion

Morgan Murphy, Forney FFA

Breeder – Bruhn Club Lambs

Market Goat Show

Light Weight Division Champion

Kaitlin Youngblood, Scurry Rosser FFA

Light Weight Division Reserve Champion

Denea Brumfield, Forney FFA

Medium Weight Division Champion

Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA

Medium Weight Division Reserve Champion

Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA

Heavy Weight Division Champion

Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA

Heavy Weight Division Reserve Champion

Tamryn McGlocklin, Crandall FFA

County Bred Champion

Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA

Breeder – Twisted F Show Goats

County Bred Reserve Champion

Cheyanne Stevens, Crandall FFA

Breeder – McPherson Farms

Grand Champion Wether Doe

Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA

Grand Champion Wether Doe

Tamryn McGlocklin, Crandall FFA

Light Weight Division Champion

Kaitlin Youngblood, Scurry Rosser FFA

Light Weight Division Reserve Champion

Denea Brumfield, Forney FFA

Medium Weight Division Champion

Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA

Medium Weight Division Reserve Champion

Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA

Heavy Weight Champion

Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA

Heavy Weight Division Reserve Champion

Tamryn McGlocklin, Crandall FFA

County Bred Champion

Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA

Breeder – Twisted F Show Goats

County Bred Reserve Champion

Cheyanne Stevens, Crandall FFA

Breeder – McPerson Farms

Swine Showmanship

Senior Showmanship

First – Kylee Evans, Kaufman FFA

Second – Brooke Horton Kaufman 4H

Third – Hailee Woody, Kaufman FFA

Intermediate Showmanship

First – Kasen Ramirez, Kaufman FFA

Second – Jaycee Wilson, Crandall FFA

Third – Angel Montes, Kaufman FFA

Junior Showmanship

First – Chloe Fowler, Crandall FFA

Second – Joe Arrington Kaufman FFA

Third – Lillyan Martin Kaufman FFA

PeeWee Showmanship

Noah Jones

Brooklyn Franklin

Cross Breeds

Reserve Champion

Addison Richman

Grand and Overall Grand Champion

Hailee Woody, Kaufman FFA

Hampshire Breed

Reserve

Jaylyn Arrington, Kaufman FFA

Grand Overall Reserve Grand

Kasen Ramirez, Kaufman FFA

York Breed

Reserve Champion

Kindle Jones, Scurry Rosser FFA

Grand Champion

Wyatt Corder, Scurry Rosser FFA

Duroc Breeds

Grand Champion

Garrett Odom, Scurry Rosser FFA

Reserve Champion

Hagen Stewart, Scurry Rosser FFA

Dark OPB

Reserve Champion

Tanner Vaughan, Scurry Rosser FFA

Grand Champion

Rowdy Miller, Scurry Rosser FFA

White OPB

Grand Champion

Saralyn Adams, Mabank FFA

Reserve Champion

Stephen Gage Fulton Mabank FFA

Market Rabbits

Grand Champion

Jessie Pearson, Crandall FFA

Senior Showmanship Rabbits

First place - Maggie Sue Spencer Kaufman FFA

Second place - Kate Ely Forney FFA

Third place - Bruno Rubio Crandall FFA

Intermediate Showmanship Rabbits

First place – Presley Briggs Terrell FFA

Second place – Sidney Sinclair Mabank FFA

Third place – Kymberlin Sanders Forney FFA

Junior Showmanship Rabbits

First place – Jessie Pearson Crandall FFA

Second place – Maxine Hooten Scurry Rosser FFA

Third place – Shelby Sinclair Mabank FFA

Reserve Grand Champion

Jaycee Rhoades, Scurry Rosser FFA

Grand Champion

Ty Taliaferro, Scurry Rosser FFA

2020 County Heifer Show

ORB

Class 3

Exotic Grand Champion

Morgan Jackson

Simmental

Class 2

Grand Reserve Exotic Grand

Morgan Jackson

Beefmaster

Class 2

Reserve Champion

Tamryn Mcglocklin

Class 3

Grand & American Grand Champion

Tamryn McGlockin

Santa Gertrudis

Class 2

Grand & Reserve American Champion

Newt Richmond

ARB

Class 2

Grand Champion

Tamryn McGlocklin

Reserve Champion

Kasen Ramirez

Angus & Red Angus

Class 3

Reserve Champion

Cain Widener

Class 6

Grand & Reserve English Champion

Cheyenne Voge

Polled Hereford

Class 3

Grand English Champion

Ryder Slabotsky

Shorthorn

Class 4

Reserve Grand Champion

Jacob Hines

Chianina

Class 3

Grand Champion

Baylee Hardy

Reserve Champion

Cullen Tingle

Maine Anjou

Class 4

Reserve Champion

Lauren Joens

Grand Champion

Landon Voge

