Market Broiler
Reserve Grand – Stephanie Yanez, Kaufman 4H
Grand – Caden Fletcher, Scurry Rosser FFA
Market Lamb Show
South Down Breed Champion
Kolby Bruhn, Kaufman FFA
South Down Breed Reserve Champion
Wyatt Ruthart, Mabank FFA
Dorper Breed Champion
Alexis Ruthart, Mabank FFA
Dorper Breed Reserve Champion
Hailey Knight, 4-H
Medium Wool Breed Champion
Alexis Ruthart, Mabank FFA
Medium Wool Breed Reserve Champion
Maggie Sue Spencer, Kaufman FFA
County Bred Champion
Kolby Bruhn, Kaufman FFA
Breeder – Bruhn Club Lambs
County Bred Reserve Champion
Morgan Murphy, Forney FFA
Breeder – Bruhn Club Lambs
Market Goat Show
Light Weight Division Champion
Kaitlin Youngblood, Scurry Rosser FFA
Light Weight Division Reserve Champion
Denea Brumfield, Forney FFA
Medium Weight Division Champion
Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA
Medium Weight Division Reserve Champion
Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA
Heavy Weight Division Champion
Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA
Heavy Weight Division Reserve Champion
Tamryn McGlocklin, Crandall FFA
County Bred Champion
Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA
Breeder – Twisted F Show Goats
County Bred Reserve Champion
Cheyanne Stevens, Crandall FFA
Breeder – McPherson Farms
Grand Champion Wether Doe
Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA
Grand Champion Wether Doe
Tamryn McGlocklin, Crandall FFA
Light Weight Division Champion
Kaitlin Youngblood, Scurry Rosser FFA
Light Weight Division Reserve Champion
Denea Brumfield, Forney FFA
Medium Weight Division Champion
Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA
Medium Weight Division Reserve Champion
Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA
Heavy Weight Champion
Quinn Hartley, Kaufman FFA
Heavy Weight Division Reserve Champion
Tamryn McGlocklin, Crandall FFA
County Bred Champion
Kentley Northcutt, Crandall FFA
Breeder – Twisted F Show Goats
County Bred Reserve Champion
Cheyanne Stevens, Crandall FFA
Breeder – McPerson Farms
Swine Showmanship
Senior Showmanship
First – Kylee Evans, Kaufman FFA
Second – Brooke Horton Kaufman 4H
Third – Hailee Woody, Kaufman FFA
Intermediate Showmanship
First – Kasen Ramirez, Kaufman FFA
Second – Jaycee Wilson, Crandall FFA
Third – Angel Montes, Kaufman FFA
Junior Showmanship
First – Chloe Fowler, Crandall FFA
Second – Joe Arrington Kaufman FFA
Third – Lillyan Martin Kaufman FFA
PeeWee Showmanship
Noah Jones
Brooklyn Franklin
Cross Breeds
Reserve Champion
Addison Richman
Grand and Overall Grand Champion
Hailee Woody, Kaufman FFA
Hampshire Breed
Reserve
Jaylyn Arrington, Kaufman FFA
Grand Overall Reserve Grand
Kasen Ramirez, Kaufman FFA
York Breed
Reserve Champion
Kindle Jones, Scurry Rosser FFA
Grand Champion
Wyatt Corder, Scurry Rosser FFA
Duroc Breeds
Grand Champion
Garrett Odom, Scurry Rosser FFA
Reserve Champion
Hagen Stewart, Scurry Rosser FFA
Dark OPB
Reserve Champion
Tanner Vaughan, Scurry Rosser FFA
Grand Champion
Rowdy Miller, Scurry Rosser FFA
White OPB
Grand Champion
Saralyn Adams, Mabank FFA
Reserve Champion
Stephen Gage Fulton Mabank FFA
Market Rabbits
Grand Champion
Jessie Pearson, Crandall FFA
Senior Showmanship Rabbits
First place - Maggie Sue Spencer Kaufman FFA
Second place - Kate Ely Forney FFA
Third place - Bruno Rubio Crandall FFA
Intermediate Showmanship Rabbits
First place – Presley Briggs Terrell FFA
Second place – Sidney Sinclair Mabank FFA
Third place – Kymberlin Sanders Forney FFA
Junior Showmanship Rabbits
First place – Jessie Pearson Crandall FFA
Second place – Maxine Hooten Scurry Rosser FFA
Third place – Shelby Sinclair Mabank FFA
Reserve Grand Champion
Jaycee Rhoades, Scurry Rosser FFA
Grand Champion
Ty Taliaferro, Scurry Rosser FFA
2020 County Heifer Show
ORB
Class 3
Exotic Grand Champion
Morgan Jackson
Simmental
Class 2
Grand Reserve Exotic Grand
Morgan Jackson
Beefmaster
Class 2
Reserve Champion
Tamryn Mcglocklin
Class 3
Grand & American Grand Champion
Tamryn McGlockin
Santa Gertrudis
Class 2
Grand & Reserve American Champion
Newt Richmond
ARB
Class 2
Grand Champion
Tamryn McGlocklin
Reserve Champion
Kasen Ramirez
Angus & Red Angus
Class 3
Reserve Champion
Cain Widener
Class 6
Grand & Reserve English Champion
Cheyenne Voge
Polled Hereford
Class 3
Grand English Champion
Ryder Slabotsky
Shorthorn
Class 4
Reserve Grand Champion
Jacob Hines
Chianina
Class 3
Grand Champion
Baylee Hardy
Reserve Champion
Cullen Tingle
Maine Anjou
Class 4
Reserve Champion
Lauren Joens
Grand Champion
Landon Voge
