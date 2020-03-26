“The City of Kaufman wants to help make this stressful time a little more fun” says a facebook post made by the city on Thursday. The post continued, announcing that city staff will be running a series of challenges, aimed at lifting the spirits of those affected by the Shelter in Place orders. Winners will receive a gift card to a local business or restaurant.
Detailing today's challenge, the City of Kaufman said to “Write an encouraging message or draw a colorful picture on the sidewalk, driveway, patio, or anything you can chalk on. Help spread some positivity!”
Details can be found on the City of Kaufman facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/kaufmantx , where the challenge is being hosted.
