We’re all doing what we can right now
Herald providing free three-month online subscriptions
While we rightfully are grateful to medical employees right now, and our wonderful grocery store folks, and the truck and delivery drivers and U.S. Postal Service employees, I hope we can all take a second to realize just getting out of bed these days is an achievement.
I don’t know how some of these poor parents are working at home right now, overseeing their older kids’ education, and keeping the little ones out of harm’s way. I’m not sure I could handle one of those tasks right now, not to mention all three. Other friends of mine are caring for aging parents right now, mostly on their own. My gosh, what an achievement.
It’s an impossible task. But we are rising up to do the impossible right now. So I hope we can all give each other a break, realizing we’re all doing the best we can right now. That includes your newspaper publisher. We had a couple of mistakes in last week’s edition, and I really apologize, I’m just too wiped out to find those errors.
“We will get through this,” our office manager wisely said this morning.
Yes, we will. It will be hard, but nobody ever said life was easy, right?
•••
To try to help where we can, the Herald staff is providing free three-month online subscriptions right now to anyone who could use one. While we really want to help those who are laid off or facing reduced hours, we’re also glad to help families who could use something else to read, or someone who can’t leave the house right now and wants to keep up with local news!
Just email your name, email and phone number to circulation@kaufmanherald.com, tell us you’d like your free three-month subscription, and we will get you on our distribution list.
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.