James Ray Stamper
James Ray Stamper, Sr., 82, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 at home. James was born on Sept. 24, 1937 to Jesse and Lena Stamper in Crandall, Texas. Born and raised in Crandall, he graduated from Crandall High School in 1957. James married the love of his life Mary Monroe on Nov. 29, 1957 in Dallas. They lived in several places before moving home to Crandall. He worked for Lonestar Gas for more than 40 years before retiring as a supervisor.
James spent time golfing, fishing, woodworking and gardening. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Crandall and member for 50 years. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. His parents and sisters Bettye Stamper and Louise Norman preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife Mary; son James Ray Stamper, Jr. and wife Donna of Crandall; daughter Suzanne Richardson and husband David of Mesquite; sister Rubye Kilpatrick of Kaufman; grandchildren Danielle Hewett and husband Brandon, Andrew Stamper, Aaron Stamper and wife Megan, Mitchell Morgan, Mikel Morgan and wife Sarah.
He also is survived by his great-grandchildren Katelynn Schumpert, Kyleigh Schumpert and Brinley Hewett. Numerous extended family and friends will miss him dearly.
Services for James have been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, starting with a visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Morrow Chapel Cemetery.
