Crandall High School graduated the class of 2021 on May 25 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. This year’s valedictorian is Darlene Gonzalez-Soto, and the salutatorian is Leighton Hamlin. For the last time as CHS students, class members said the pledge of allegiance and sang the school fight song. Instead of throwing mortarboards at the end of the ceremony, the newly-minted graduates tossed streamers into the air.

