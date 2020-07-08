There are 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on July 7. One hundred fifty-six of these cases are believed to be currently active. Four fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the county. Cases by area are as follows:
Forney/Mesquite - 309 confirmed, 249 cleared, 1 fatality
Terrell - 216 confirmed, 192 cleared, 2 fatalities
Elmo/College Mound/ Wills Point - 3 confirmed, 3 cleared
Kaufman - 164 confirmed, 123 cleared, 1 fatality
Crandall/ Combine/ Heartland/ Talty - 44 confirmed, 30 cleared
Scurry/ Rosser- 26 confirmed, 19 cleared
Kemp/ Mabank- 36 confirmed, 26 cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.