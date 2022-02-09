The evening of Feb. 2 into the day of Feb. 3 were chilly times across Kaufman County.
As the winter storm blew in, the county saw rain, freezing rain, sleet, and then some scattered snow flurries fall from the sky. Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, around 2.11 inches of precipitation (including rain, ice, and snow) fell; the lowest temperature the county reached was around 15 degrees fahrenheight.
All school districts in Kaufman County closed due to the inclement weather to ensure the safety of their staff and students. Along with school district closures, some county offices and local businesses and restaurants closed as well.
Judge Hal Richards had issued a Disaster Declaration for Kaufman County. This declaration allowed the county to access State and Federal resources as needed during the winter storm.
Governor Abbott also issued a State Disaster Declaration on Feb. 3 that provided any and all resources necessary to care for Texans during the winter storm.
Many businesses were able to re-open Feb. 5 to resume business as usual.
