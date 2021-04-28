The City of Kaufman General Election will be held on Saturday, May 1, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting for this and other area elections concluded on Tuesday, April 27.
This year’s ballot will include one candidate for mayor, incumbent Jeff Jordan, and four candidates for three city council seats.
In an email from the Herald requesting information about her time on the council, Patty Patterson responded:
"I taught school in Kaufman for 30 years before running for City Council. I wanted to continue my service by helping our city. In my years as a council member I have
helped bring about new businesses and park updates. We now have a full-time firedepartment. We will be expanding it soon.
"My two main goals were to revive our town square and begin replacing old infrastructure, such as water and sewer lines and
streets. We have a plan in place. Also the drainage system is being developed which is a major concern of mine. This will continue to be a priority for me. We plan to
do more park updates as well.
"An important thought to keep in mind is that one member is just that. It takes the entire council to be productive. Our council works well together and we have great plans for the future. I wish to continue serving the city as a council member because my goals are not complete. I love our city and I want what is best for all of us."
Carole Aga also responded with the following statement.
"Having been born in the 1940s and raised in Kaufman, I have seen the town grow and change from the town square being the center of retail and business activity to a less centralized town experiencing rapid expansion. While I have comfortable memories of the past, I get a great deal of satisfaction out of being a part of
Kaufman’s growth with respect for our heritage."
The two other candidates for city council are incumbent Matthew Phillips, whose statement is in the April 22 edition of the Herald. Challenger Carolyn Nieto did not respond to a request for information.
