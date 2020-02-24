Colleen Reynolds Flint, 92, of Kaufman passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Forney. Colleen was born on Aug. 12, 1927 to Wesley and Helen Reynolds in New York, Texas. Colleen grew up in New York and graduated from LaPoynor High School. She married James Flint in Eustace, Texas on May 25, 1946 and they spent a loving 54 years together before he passed away on Sept. 9, 2000.
Colleen worked for Magnolia Petroleum in Dallas for awhile before choosing to stay home and take care of her daughters. She enjoyed conversation with her family, friends, and anyone else, watching the Cowboys, Mavericks and Rangers, playing piano, bowling, playing basketball and volleyball at church and taking her girls to the skating rink. Colleen also had a squirrel she would feed and it would walk right up to her when she sat on her bench outside.
She has been a member of the First Baptist Church in Kaufman for 60 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; and brothers John Reynolds, Jack Reynolds, Weldon Reynolds and Hugh Reynolds. A baby sister also preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Cindy Woody and husband Gailand of Crandall and Sandy Floyd and husband Bobby of Kaufman; brother Kenneth Reynolds and wife Carol of New York, Texas; grandchildren Stephanie and husband John, Sally and husband Chris, Daniel and wife Christy and Cody; and great-grandchildren Mckenzie, Mckayla, Kade, Kylie, Presley, Allie, Carter, Rhyatt, Reece and Radd.
Numerous extended family and friends will miss her dearly.
Services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Kaufman and interment followed at Morrow Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.