The Kaufman Police Department is searching for Jerry Lee Norvell Jr, who is suspected of Aggravated Robbery. Norvell is a white male, whose last known address was in Seagoville, Texas. Anyone with information on Norvell’s location is urged to call the Kaufman Police Department at 469-376-4500 or 972-932-3049 . Anonymous tips may be submitted via Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522.
featured
Kaufman Police Department searching for man suspected of Aggravated Robbery
- Herald staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Demonstration to preserve Confederate statue dwindles, organizer of demonstration arrested on outstanding warrants
- Number of COVID deaths is not exaggerated
- Human remains found near SH 34
- Kaufman County District Clerk’s Office closed due to COVID-19 infection
- Commissioners approve creating citizens’ commission on Confederate statue
- Rural water district closes office due to COVID-19
- New burger place opening on Mulberry
- 108 Active cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- Gibbs wins judge’s seat in 422nd judicial district
- Kaufman Police Department searching for man suspected of Aggravated Robbery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.