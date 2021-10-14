James Mikel Williams age 54, passed away on October 2, 2021 in Mesquite, Texas. He was born on June 18, 1967 in Mesquite to Bobby and Carole Williams. James was raised in Mesquite and Kaufman, where he graduated Kaufman High in 1985.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1989 and served until 1993. During his service aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, he was in Operation Desert Storm, during the Gulf War. He went on to become a Master Mechanic and worked in the Mesquite area for several years. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing with his two sons, Evin Williams and Ryan Williams.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling and adventuring with his life partner Theresa Loftin. He will be remembered as a kind person with an adventurous old soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.