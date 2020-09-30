Johnie Ray Burns, Sr., 82, of Kaufman, Texas passed away on September 18,
2020 in Kaufman, Texas with his loving wife by his side.
Johnie was born on January 21, 1938 in Palmer, Texas to Johnny and Opal Burns. He attended Palmer Schools through graduation. Ray was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Palmer. He began his life-time career as an abstractor/examiner in Dallas County and San Antonio as well. He marriedthe love of his life Edna F. Garner in Mexia, TX at Temple Baptist Church in 1967.
Johnie was a kind and friendly man. He had a great love for model trains and airplanes. You would occasionally find him enjoying a good smoke from his pipe. He is survived by his loving wife Edna Burns of Kaufman, son Johnie Burns Jr. and grandson Johnie Burns III of Kaufman, Brother Kenneth Burns and wife Betty Ruth of Ferris, TX and sister Sue Burns of Ft. Worth.
Johnie was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and wife Virgil and Betty Jean Burns. Johnie will be greatly missed by cousins, nieces, nephews and his many friends. The family celebrated Johnie's life on Wednesday, September 23 at the Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Bell’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.