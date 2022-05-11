More than two years into the pandemic, COVID continues to impact public health. Although COVID vaccinations are widely available, many Texans are still unable to fully access them. To assist, the North Central Texas Council of Governments, through its Aging and Disability Resource Center, has received a federal grant to help local residents access vaccines.
Outreach specialist, Raul Duran, will help residents locate neighborhood vaccination sites, pay for transportation to those sites, and arrange for vaccinations in the home if they are homebound or unable to travel. Duran, who is an experienced health educator said, “Vaccines are a vital way to control the spread of COVID. I am excited to be a part of assisting residents in obtaining access and helping the region return to life as we knew it pre-COVID.”
The North Central Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center is funded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to help older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers access long-term care services and support. In addition, it administers a respite program for family caregivers and a program to help people with low incomes apply for Medicaid benefits.
For more information about vaccination assistance, respite, or Medicaid application assistance, call: 855-937-2372.
About the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG)
The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is a program of NCTCOG, a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions.
NCTGOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered around the two urban areas of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Currently, NCTCOG has more than 230 member governments, including counties, cities, school districts, and special districts.
