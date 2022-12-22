Robert August Davis, 52, of Kaufman, TX passed away on December 11, 2022, at home. Robert was born on August 12, 1970, to James and Doris Davis in Grand Prairie, TX.
He was raised in Grand Prairie and graduated from South Grand Prairie High School. Robert worked for the Grand Prairie ISD and Kaufman school districts in their maintenance departments and was a SMU master locksmith.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors riding motorcycles and ATV’s. On April 14, 2019, he married the love of his life Kimberly Davis, they had been together since 2013. Robert was a beloved Son, Husband, Father, Brother and Uncle.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife Kimberly, parents James and Doris, son James “Clint” Davis, step children: Candice, Summer, Sonya, Brittany and Kylie; siblings: Mary (Davis) Peterson and Susan (Davis) Wilcox; nieces: Antigua and Stephany; nephews: Austin, Daniel and Stephen, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
