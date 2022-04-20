The Kaufman Lions tennis boys doubles teams of Kayden Lengacher and Cristian Gutierrez and Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter are headed to the UIL state tennis tournament.
The UIL Class 4A state tennis tournament is scheduled to take place on April 26 through April 27 at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
These Kaufman doubles teams finished first and second in the boys doubles division at the Class 4A region II tournament on April 11 through April 12 at Longview High School. By making the finals at the regional tournament, the doubles duos of Lengacher and Gutierrez and Frosch and Hunter punched their tickets to the UIL state tennis tournament.
In the regional finals match, the team of Lengacher and Gutierrez defeated Frosch and Hunter in straight sets by a match score of 6-3 and 6-4.
Overall, at the regional tournament, Lengacher and Gutierrez posted a 3-0 record to capture the regional title.
The match results for Lengacher and Gutierrez at the regional tournament were as follows:
Note: Lengacher and Gutierrez received a first-round bye.
Quarter finals: Lengacher and Gutierrez defeated Marshall Gentry and Joshua Wall (Alvarado) by a match score of 6-0, 4-6, and 6-3.
Semi finals: Lengacher and Gutierrez defeated Carson LaJone and Charleston Sanders (Wills Point) by a match score of 6-0 and 7-5.
Finals: Lengacher and Gutierrez defeated Frosch and Hunter by a match score of 6-3 and 6-4.
Overall, at the regional tournament, Frosch and Hunter posted a 3-1 record to finish in second place.
The match results for Frosch and Hunter at the regional tournament were as follows:
First Round: Frosch and Hunter defeated Hunter Graham and Hayden Harry (Lindale) by a match score of 6-2 and 6-3.
Quarter Finals: Frosch and Hunter defeated Caden Mize and Blake Marical (Wills Point) by a match score of 3-6, 6-3, and 6-4.
Semi Finals: Frosch and Hunter defeated Jackson Meyer and Ryan Murray (Alvarado) by a match score of 6-3 and 6-3.
Finals: Lengacher and Gutierrez defeated Frosch and Hunter by a match score of 6-3 and 6-4.
Kaufman was also represented at the regional tournament by Amanda Hasbell and Jackie Rodriguez (girls doubles), Vanessa Chavez and Samantha Barrera (girls doubles), Phoenix Johnson (boys singles), Natalya Morales (girls singles), and Faith Harris and Conner Mays (mixed doubles).
