Both Kaufman boys doubles teams celebrate their advancement to the state competition alongside their coaches after receiving their regional medals. Pictured left to right are Kaufman High School’s head girls tennis coach Terrie White, Kaufman’s Norman Junior High tennis coach Chase Hardin, Cristian Gutierrez, Kayden Lengacher, Cody Hunter, Eli Frosch and Kaufman High School’s head boys tennis coach Michael Lott.