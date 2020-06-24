To the editor:
I am writing to tell you that contrary to what people are saying that the
Confederate Monument is a symbol of slavery and hatred, the opposite is true. My
great-grandfather, Judge James A. Cooley, who was a pillar of this community, was
one of the men who gave the money to purchase the statue, not to show hatred, but to
honor his father who was killed in the Civil War when my great-grandfather was just
a small boy.
Regardless of which side or what war, honoring veterans who died in wars is
appropriate. We cannot change history, but we can let history be history and move
on. Perhaps some sort of plaque could be put beside the monument explaining that it
was erected out of love and that slavery has no place in society. That way both
sides can be represented.
Jean Ann Ables Flatt has posted something on Facebook telling about the history of
the monument. I don't do Facebook so I haven't seen it, but I've heard that it was
good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.