Kaufman County is gearing up to take part in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas.
On January 28,2021 the Kaufman County Homeless Coalition, in association with the Texas Homeless Network and volunteers from the community will conduct Kaufman County’s annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count.
Through a number of lunch events our trained volunteers will count and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations. Our PIT Count will provide a “snapshot” of homelessness in Kaufman County.
It will indicate the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness in our community. Other forms of homelessness, such as people staying temporarily with friends, are not included in a PIT Count.
Our PIT Count will improve our understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community. The survey will provide us with key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more.
Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and we will use the results of the PIT Count to improve our response to homelessness. In the future, successive counts will allow us to measure progress towards our ultimate goal: ending homelessness in Kaufman County.
For more information or to volunteer, please contact Bethany Thomas at info@kaufmancountyhomelesscoalition.org or 214-554-5813.
