For only the second time in the past 20 years, I wasn’t running around all day on Independence Day, getting photographs and quotes for the paper.
I agreed with the city’s call not to have a parade and events this year. I don’t see how that could have taken place without spreading the Coronavirus.
I was glad we had fireworks, just because it doesn’t see like the Fourth unless you have some ooohs and aaahs at the end of the day.
I hope things will be back to normal next year. I’m a sucker for the Fourth – I like parades, I like indulging in hot dogs and ice cream, and I enjoy a day where we can all just celebrate being Americans.
On Tuesday, the State Fair of Texas announced the cancellation of their event, too.
Bummer.
“With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the State Fair of Texas will not open for the 2020 season,” the statement read on the fair’s website, bigtex.com. “We believe the spirit of the Lone Star state lies in every Texan’s ability to care and look out for their neighbor and it is with this in mind, we have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain time…We look forward to giving y’all a great big Howdy in 2021.”
Again, probably a good call. I don’t see how we could socially distance at this event, but I really like county fairs and state fairs, too.
So, the list of cancellations grows and grows.
What in the heck will school and fall sports look like this year? I wish I had some wonderful insight to share, but I don’t.
Thank you to Dr. Ben Brashear for explaining why we need to keep wearing masks and staying away from crowds. His column was in last week’s edition. We’re tired of it, but it’s necessary right now.
Thank you for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.