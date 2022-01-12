The testing site that was located at the Shops of Terrell closed down before noon on Jan. 10 due to the overwhelming demand of testing needed. By 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the line of people waiting to get tested was wrapped from the former storefront of OshKosh B’gosh all the way to Hometown Cinemas. The line included a range of young children to elderly adults.
The testing site at the Shops of Terrell had just reopened at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 after closing since the need for testing wasn’t as high as it had been in the previous months.
The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management made the decision to close the site due to the overwhelming demand. The Shops at Terrell had no responsibility in making the decision to halt testing and the county thanks them for their participation.
The county released a statement late on Jan. 10 that they were looking into finding a possible location to conduct drive-thru style testing. Until then, the free Covid-19 testing has been stopped until further notice. For updates, visit the Kaufman County social medias such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as well as the county website.
After the strike of the Omicron variant, it is becoming more difficult to find testing centers or medical offices offering testing to walk-ins or appointments that are same-day. Many facilities that are providing testing are booked out for a week in advance.
Following the holidays, cases are seen to be spiking nationwide and hospitals are becoming overcrowded once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.