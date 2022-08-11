Nine dancers from the Dance Factory in Kaufman performed at Dance the Magic, a summertime dance spectacular at Walt Disney World.
The girls performed July 21 through 24, participating in the Main Street Parade, as well as a production routine on the Finding Nemo stage with dancers from around the country.
The dancers and their families also were invited to an after-hours party at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, which included a live DJ and appearances by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
“This trip was a hit, and amazing memories were made by all,” said Jennifer McBride, director of the the Dance Factory.
Local dancers participating were Kaley Beckham, Ellie Canady, Vivian Glick, Morgan Martin, Alyssa Mitchell, Pearl Mitchell, Baylee Roberson and Peyton Roberson.
