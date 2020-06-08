The Center partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to feed more than 300 families in Kaufman during a food distribution on June 3. Employees and volunteers lined the parking lot at Kaufman High School. They worked together to form a line of recipients, gather their information, and load vehicles with food.
Though the day was hot, a multitude of people, including 30 volunteers from the Kaufman area, came together to make sure the food was delivered quickly to everyone waiting. When supplies ran out, families were redirected to The Center, where the donations were continued. The distribution started at 10 a.m. and was wrapped up by noon.
