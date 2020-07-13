The Kaufman County District Clerk’s Office will be closed effective 3 p.m. July 13, and will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 27, according to a press release issued by Kaufman County this evening. The closure comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The press release states “All employees are considered to have been in close contact- defined as less than 6’ for more than 15 minutes-with the infected employee.”
The District Clerk’s Office staff will still be providing some services, by utilizing employees who will work from home. These services include:
• Family, Civil Criminal Court Filings through E-File Texas or Mail
• Open Records Request and Searches by Fax 469-595-0546
• Phone assistance 469-376-4635
Other assistance can be found via dc@kaufmancounty.net
