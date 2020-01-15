JoAnn Monk Robertson, 78, of Kaufman passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 in Carrollton. JoAnn was born on Feb. 27, 1941 to Jesse Monk and Adelle Gross in Terrell.
She was raised in Abner and graduated from Kaufman High School. JoAnn married Billy Robertson on Dec. 28, 1959 in Kaufman and they spent a loving 60 years together.
She liked to cook and have her family by her side. She was a big supporter of her grandkids' athletic teams, never missing a game. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church. JoAnn was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Barbara Bennett and Mary Lynn Smothermon; and brother Fred Monk. Those left to cherish her memory are husband Billy; son Steve Robertson and wife Lori of Kaufman; grandchildren Morgan Robertson and Brooke Robertson; numerous extended family, church family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services were held on Monday, Jan. 13 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at College Mound Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.