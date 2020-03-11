KISD planning for Corona virus

The Corona virus response plan for the Kaufman Independent School District increased a level before it was even released to staff members.
At Monday evening’s school board meeting, Superintendent Lori Blaylock said the plan was written at Level 1: Alert Status, when there were no reported cases of the virus in the region.
After a case was reported in Frisco on Monday, the plan has moved up to Level 2: Alert and Precaution.
That means more monitoring of the cases in the region, potential limits on travel and large gatherings, and potentially limit or restrict outside visitors and guests at schools.
The third level will occur if cases are reported in Kaufman or Kaufman County, and school closings would be considered.
If that happens, Blaylock said teachers could teach some classes remotely via computers or phones, or notify students of work via Remind 101, an app the school uses to communicate with students and parents. One of the issues for remote teaching, however, is that 13% of the district’s population has no access to computer technology, so mailing lessons might be considered, if it comes to that.
All Kaufman schools and buses will undergo extra cleaning next week during spring break, Blaylock told members of the board.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a $500,000 purchase of Chromebooks for all students at Kaufman High School.
The school district sponsored an immigration forum last week attended by 70 families, who also received information on the U.S. Census, said Margarita Garcia, a bilingual facilitator for the district. Sixty parents are attending English as a Second Language classes the district is offering every Thursday night, she added. During the ESL classes for adults, their children can attend tutoring sessions in math and English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.